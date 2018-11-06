Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $645.95 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,766,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.93% of TJX Companies worth $645,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $57,774,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 280.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $106,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $55.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $645.95 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-645-95-million-stake-in-tjx-companies-inc-tjx.html.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.