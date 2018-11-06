Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,935,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $452,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

