Wendys (WEN) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. Wendys also updated its FY18 guidance to $0.56-0.58 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. 4,549,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.53. Wendys has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.
Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter. Wendys had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Wendys in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Wendys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.93.
About Wendys
The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.
