WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 23,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,030,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RHI opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $79.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/wespac-advisors-llc-acquires-new-position-in-robert-half-international-inc-rhi.html.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.