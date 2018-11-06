WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 1,110 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 890.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,339,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,749,000 after acquiring an additional 997,082 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,125.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 803,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $96,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,974,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,613,000 after acquiring an additional 258,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $153.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

