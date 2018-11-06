WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 125,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $92.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

