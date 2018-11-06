WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 321,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 112,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eaton from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $97.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.12.

In other news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $995,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,901.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

