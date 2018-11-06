WestJet Airlines (WJA) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cormark boosted their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.95.

Shares of WJA opened at C$18.79 on Friday. WestJet Airlines has a 52 week low of C$16.82 and a 52 week high of C$27.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th.

In other news, insider Barbara Elaine Munroe sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.30, for a total value of C$112,450.00. Also, Director Christopher Michael Burley bought 20,000 shares of WestJet Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.30 per share, with a total value of C$346,000.00.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

