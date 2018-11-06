Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $321.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.38. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

WPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

