Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 192,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 28,958 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $210,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,042,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,780 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 324.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 130,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $892,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,856. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
