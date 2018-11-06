Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Acquires 9,947 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 9,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,561.33.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

On Friday, August 31st, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,600.00.

TSE:WCP opened at C$6.26 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.02 and a 52 week high of C$10.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCP shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “c$9.00” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/whitecap-resources-inc-wcp-director-grant-bradley-fagerheim-acquires-9947-shares-of-stock.html.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.