Willdan Group (WLDN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Willdan Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.37. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 66.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Willdan Group by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

