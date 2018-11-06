Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $8.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 24.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

WMB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,194,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $33.67.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,483. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Chandler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,537.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $929,400 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

