WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $27.24 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1,601.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,391 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $27,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 440.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $2,343,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,575,431.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,100 shares of company stock worth $7,656,625 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $63.31 and a one year high of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

