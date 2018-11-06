WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in CIGNA Co. (CI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,675 shares during the quarter. CIGNA comprises about 0.9% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $44,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new stake in CIGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,343,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,616,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,758,000 after buying an additional 259,280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 884,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,265,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CIGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CIGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $46,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CIGNA stock opened at $214.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. CIGNA Co. has a twelve month low of $163.02 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. CIGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on CIGNA from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CIGNA from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.14.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

