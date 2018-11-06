Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,695 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.22% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Wisdom Tree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

