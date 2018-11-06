WorldCoin (WDC) Hits One Day Volume of $1,340.00

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last seven days, WorldCoin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One WorldCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittylicious. WorldCoin has a total market cap of $793,473.00 and approximately $1,340.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00028030 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000363 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000575 BTC.

WorldCoin Profile

WorldCoin (CRYPTO:WDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. WorldCoin’s official message board is forum.worldcoin.global. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WorldCoin’s official website is worldcoin.global.

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

