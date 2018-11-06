WSP Global (WSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.07 per share for the quarter.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion.
Shares of WSP opened at C$66.32 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$56.38 and a 52 week high of C$75.42.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.
WSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$71.50 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$70.00 price target on WSP Global and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.00.
In related news, insider David Langlois sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.55, for a total value of C$214,650.00.
WSP Global Company Profile
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.
