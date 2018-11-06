Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 1,600 Shares of Teradata Co. (TDC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Teradata were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth $249,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth $4,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Teradata by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 924.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.09.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $524,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,348.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.95 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

