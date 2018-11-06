Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Decreases Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,966,000 after acquiring an additional 340,822 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.0% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,177,000 after acquiring an additional 101,740 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2,504.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 65.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,168,000 after acquiring an additional 418,575 shares during the period. Finally, Triple Frond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 13.3% in the second quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,148,000 after acquiring an additional 105,697 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $99.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

