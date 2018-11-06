Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-2.24 for the period. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.18-2.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,034. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 38 hotels, including 36 wholly owned hotels, comprising 10,852 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

