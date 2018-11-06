Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.87. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $746.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xilinx from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Xilinx from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Xilinx from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $73,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $753,583.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michael Patterson sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $220,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,994.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,963. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 626.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 36,664 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Xilinx by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 844,584 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $55,118,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Xilinx by 104.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,195 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 6.9% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Xilinx by 8.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 58,200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.