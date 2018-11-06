Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997,073 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Xilinx worth $130,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 570,568 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after buying an additional 114,419 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 926.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 106,802 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 58,200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $3,375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $73,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,583.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,963 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Xilinx to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Xilinx to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Xilinx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Xilinx from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/xilinx-inc-xlnx-holdings-increased-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.