XPO Logistics (XPO) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.14.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.58. The company had a trading volume of 217,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.56. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $70.32 and a 1 year high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,153,000 after purchasing an additional 966,927 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1,019.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,593,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,831,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,174,000 after purchasing an additional 758,293 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 425.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 649,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,077,000 after purchasing an additional 525,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,667,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,571,000 after purchasing an additional 508,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.