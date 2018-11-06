XPO Logistics (XPO) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $108.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of XPO opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.56. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $70.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

