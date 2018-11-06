Yirendai Ltd – (YRD) Receives $60.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

YRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YRD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.45. 187,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,695. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 3.91. Yirendai has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $47.93.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.19 million. Yirendai had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 50.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

