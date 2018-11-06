Yum! Brands, Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $99.00 target price on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

YUM stock opened at $87.47 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $660,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $559,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,022.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,075 shares of company stock worth $1,779,370. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2,110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

