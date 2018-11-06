Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aecom (ACM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aecom (NYSE:ACM) to announce $5.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.52 billion. Aecom reported sales of $4.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full-year sales of $20.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $20.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.42 billion to $21.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Aecom had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aecom from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other Aecom news, insider Lara Poloni sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $52,211.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Aecom by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 264,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,294,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,132,000 after purchasing an additional 375,863 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,642. Aecom has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

