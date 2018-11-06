Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $410.38 Million

Analysts expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report sales of $410.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $404.10 million to $418.30 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $363.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $438.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 490.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $245,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sleep Number by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Sleep Number by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 611,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 99,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sleep Number by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 206,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,398,000.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $40.72.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

