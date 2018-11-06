Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sun Hydraulics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.49. Sun Hydraulics reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Hydraulics.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $59.00 and set a “$49.53” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sun Hydraulics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Hydraulics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

Sun Hydraulics stock traded down $12.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.96. 30,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,647. Sun Hydraulics has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $70.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Sun Hydraulics’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

In other Sun Hydraulics news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $376,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,152,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,601 shares of company stock worth $5,620,982. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNHY. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

