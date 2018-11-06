Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twitter Inc (TWTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $864.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will announce sales of $864.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $779.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $935.80 million. Twitter posted sales of $731.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Macquarie downgraded shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 27th. CIBC raised shares of Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 567.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twitter has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $22,234,266.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,684,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,888,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,156,195 shares of company stock worth $126,755,075 in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Twitter by 144.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

