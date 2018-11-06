Zacks: Analysts Expect Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Ship Finance International posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ship Finance International.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of SFL opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Ship Finance International has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ship Finance International by 1,180.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 26.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 85,143 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ship Finance International during the second quarter worth $774,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 18.9% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 74,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 17,907.7% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 34,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

