Zacks: Analysts Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.18. 549,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,051,000 after purchasing an additional 110,615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 88,619 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,903,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 463,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 288,314 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

