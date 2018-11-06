Zacks: Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Athersys an industry rank of 82 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ATHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In other Athersys news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 28,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $58,024.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,668 shares of company stock worth $120,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 50.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 214.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 47,339 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 21.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 22.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

ATHX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 343,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,625. The company has a market capitalization of $279.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of -0.35. Athersys has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. Athersys had a negative net margin of 106.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

