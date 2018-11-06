Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.30). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

IOVA stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. 131,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,401. The stock has a market cap of $938.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 3.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 462,094 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,296,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,598,000 after purchasing an additional 512,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

