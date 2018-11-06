Zacks: Brokerages Set $17.83 Target Price for Cent PUERTO S A/S (CEPU)

Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $17.83 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cent PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 16 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cent PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cent PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth about $121,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cent PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cent PUERTO S A/S during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cent PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth about $443,000. 5.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CEPU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cent PUERTO S A/S has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cent PUERTO S A/S will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Cent PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

