Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TopBuild (BLD) to Sell

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “TopBuild Corp. is the installer and distributor of insulation products to the construction industry primarily in the United States. The company also installs and distributes other building products, which consists of rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving and roofing. It offers insulation installation services. TopBuild Corp. TopBuild Corp. is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLD. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Stephens lowered shares of TopBuild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

TopBuild stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.09. 731,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.77. TopBuild has a one year low of $42.18 and a one year high of $87.21.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. TopBuild had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $647.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John S. Peterson sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $145,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,878.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Buck sold 17,766 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $1,375,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,649,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,350,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,750,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,314,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,356,000 after purchasing an additional 244,583 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 541,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 231,843 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

