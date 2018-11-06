Zacks Investment Research Lowers ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Sell

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

CNOB traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 79,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,344. The firm has a market cap of $693.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.93. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.52 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Chairman Frank Sorrentino III sold 28,728 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $717,625.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 598,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,957,999.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Thompson sold 1,325 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $33,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 93,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.