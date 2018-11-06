Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forterra (FRTA) to Sell

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Forterra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Forterra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Forterra from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Shares of FRTA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. 974,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Forterra has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.43.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forterra had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $434.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Forterra will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forterra by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 255,108 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Forterra in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Forterra in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Forterra by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forterra by 350.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

