Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Metropolitan Bank (MCB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metropolitan Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $312.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony J. Fabiano bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.38 per share, with a total value of $34,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,475 shares of company stock worth $65,909 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 42.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

