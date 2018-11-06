ZCoin Price Tops $10.15 (XZC)

ZCoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. One ZCoin coin can now be purchased for $10.15 or 0.00155547 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Coinroom, BX Thailand and Bittrex. ZCoin has a market cap of $58.43 million and approximately $737,488.00 worth of ZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZCoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,531.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.88 or 0.03370465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.38 or 0.09494043 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00854632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.40 or 0.01707446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00149696 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.03 or 0.02023792 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00481750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00030217 BTC.

ZCoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. ZCoin’s total supply is 5,757,841 coins. ZCoin’s official website is zcoin.io. ZCoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZCoin

ZCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, TDAX, Koinex, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Upbit, Huobi, Binance, CoinExchange, QBTC, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

