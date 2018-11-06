Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 604.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3,033.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 259.4% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.19.

In other Zoetis news, CFO Glenn David sold 16,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $1,510,697.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 46,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $4,252,765.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,201 shares of company stock worth $18,306,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

