Zoomba Tops One Day Trading Volume of $84.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. Zoomba has a market cap of $72,065.00 and approximately $84.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zoomba has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, Cryptohub and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00067529 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006510 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00022934 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000925 BTC.

About Zoomba

Zoomba (CRYPTO:ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 7,963,530 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,912 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

