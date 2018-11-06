Zymeworks (ZYME) vs. Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Critical Survey

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks has a beta of 3.74, meaning that its stock price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Zymeworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zymeworks and Galmed Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks 0 1 5 0 2.83 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Zymeworks currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.09%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 264.49%. Given Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galmed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Zymeworks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zymeworks and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks $51.76 million 8.71 -$10.40 million ($0.57) -24.75 Galmed Pharmaceuticals $1.09 million 156.18 -$12.29 million ($0.98) -10.92

Zymeworks has higher revenue and earnings than Galmed Pharmaceuticals. Zymeworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galmed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zymeworks and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks -14.66% -8.83% -7.62% Galmed Pharmaceuticals -1,072.44% -36.66% -33.14%

Summary

Zymeworks beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer. It is also developing ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in IND application stage. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC; GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; and Janssen Biotech, Inc., as well as a collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a subsidiary of Galmed International Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.