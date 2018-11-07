$0.03 EPS Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.65 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of KTOS opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.34. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 73,372 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $967,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

