-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2018

Equities analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRBP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,648,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,742.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,133 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

CRBP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

