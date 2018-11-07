$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenaris SA (TS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Tenaris posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.35%. Tenaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Citigroup lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

TS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 50.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

