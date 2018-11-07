$0.88 EPS Expected for Xylem Inc (XYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Xylem reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of XYL traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,967. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

In related news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 3,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,661 shares of company stock worth $1,755,281 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 96,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

