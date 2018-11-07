$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fibria Celulose SA (FBR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR) will report $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fibria Celulose’s earnings. Fibria Celulose reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 543.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fibria Celulose will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fibria Celulose.

FBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fibria Celulose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. FBR & Co cut shares of Fibria Celulose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fibria Celulose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $22.00 price target on shares of Fibria Celulose and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fibria Celulose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,051,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fibria Celulose by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,154,000 after purchasing an additional 260,339 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Fibria Celulose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fibria Celulose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Fibria Celulose by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. 681,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Fibria Celulose has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $22.05.

Fibria Celulose

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

