$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.42. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 314,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.77 per share, with a total value of $12,189,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Knisely bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.14 per share, for a total transaction of $222,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,131,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,748,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,649,000 after acquiring an additional 502,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,912,000 after acquiring an additional 206,232 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,232,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,150,000 after acquiring an additional 104,281 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period.

Shares of BECN stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $28.98. 71,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

